Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $268.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JFIN. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jiayin Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

