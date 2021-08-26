Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $75.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $64.03. 3,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

