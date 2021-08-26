Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Autodesk stock opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.09. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.