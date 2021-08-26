iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.42. 10,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,658. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

