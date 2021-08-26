Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.03 Million

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce sales of $784.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $788.06 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $664.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

EEFT traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $135.57. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,270. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.90.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

