HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 274,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.47. 1,067,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

