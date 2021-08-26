HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after acquiring an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

