HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 12,571 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,970 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72.

