HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $113.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,192. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

