Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $320,487.87 and $317.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00763021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00099233 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

