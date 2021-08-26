Ultra Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.76 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $215.33 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,058.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.86 or 0.01312970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.00333271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00160613 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004768 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016678 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002206 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

