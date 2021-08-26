Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $116.60. 284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

