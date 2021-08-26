-$0.43 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.15.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

