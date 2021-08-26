Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $224,100.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00.

KTOS opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

