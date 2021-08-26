LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Rating Lowered to Hold at DBS Vickers

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.20 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of LX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $79,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

