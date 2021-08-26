LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Rating Lowered to Hold at DBS Vickers

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.20 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.
Shares of LX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $79,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech Company Profile
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
