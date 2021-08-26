$490.10 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $490.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,596,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.45 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.