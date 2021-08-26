$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.70 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,830. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

