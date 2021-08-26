Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 229,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 53,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

