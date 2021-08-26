Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Trimmed by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

