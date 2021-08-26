Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

