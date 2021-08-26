Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 983.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,390 shares during the period. Affirm comprises approximately 5.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Truist decreased their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,620. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

