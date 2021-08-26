Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $656.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $611.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $312.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $661.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

