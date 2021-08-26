7,189 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,862,000. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,711,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,024,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Cowen began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 5,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,480. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

