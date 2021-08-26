Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Cut by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.25. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,817. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

