Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Invests $196,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC remained flat at $$20.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,916. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

