Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $10.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.62. The stock had a trading volume of 76,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

