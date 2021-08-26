Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 427,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 231,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNSB traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $175.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%. On average, analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNSB shares. Stephens increased their price target on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

