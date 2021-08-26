OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.78

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 6528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

