QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

QADA stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QAD were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

