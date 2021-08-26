Crypton (CRP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.38 Million

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 141.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002369 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00126412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00156604 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,406,011 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

