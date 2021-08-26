Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.69. Kopin shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 38,595 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $563.58 million, a P/E ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kopin by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kopin by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 959,782 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,792,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 650,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.