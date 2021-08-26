Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.740-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.77.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,437. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.