Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 5,179 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

