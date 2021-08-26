Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,648. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.