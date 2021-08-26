Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.43. 26,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,114. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

