Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:CRL opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Thursday. Creightons has a 12-month low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.64 ($1.56). The company has a market capitalization of £70.69 million and a PE ratio of 18.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.
