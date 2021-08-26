Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CRL opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Thursday. Creightons has a 12-month low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.64 ($1.56). The company has a market capitalization of £70.69 million and a PE ratio of 18.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

