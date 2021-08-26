CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,236. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.10.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.