QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Billion

Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce sales of $8.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.93 billion and the lowest is $8.82 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $33.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $37.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

