Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,420.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,492.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPL. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

