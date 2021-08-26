Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,993. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $223.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.52.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,683,695 shares of company stock valued at $338,984,005. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

