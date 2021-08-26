Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $482.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,915. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.51 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

