NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $169.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.