Keebeck Alpha LP Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock valued at $950,557,856. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $368.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

