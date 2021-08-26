Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $205,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after acquiring an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.