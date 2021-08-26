British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS BTLCY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.27. 33,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

