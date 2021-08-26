Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 815,465 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 97.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 815,465 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Pfizer by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $266.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

