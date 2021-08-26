Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.50.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock traded down $13.19 on Thursday, reaching $474.28. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,369. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.