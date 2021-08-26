iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

DVY stock opened at $119.44 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

