BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $58.97 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00126260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00157033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.10 or 0.99924802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.47 or 0.01040965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.96 or 0.06455383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

