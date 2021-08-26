10,056 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 487.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $323,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

NYSEARCA BMAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,577. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $32.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.